Annual Teppotsavams of Lord Venkateswara begins

March 20, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The five-day annual Teppotsavams (float festival) began at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Wednesday. The idols of Lord Sri Rama along with those of Lakshmana, Sita and Hanuman were mounted atop the two-tier flotilla and dipped thrice in the waters of pushkarini (temple tank).

Thousands of devotees, who gathered on the steps of the temple tank, offered haratis from their respective places. While the temple musicians played devotional songs with their wind and percussion instruments, the Vedic scholars recited hymns in tandem.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) also arranged for Sahasra Deepalankara Seva on all five days of the festival, and cancelled Arjitha Brahmotsavam on the last three days.

