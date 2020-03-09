Annual Teppotsavam concludes on a grand note at Tirumala

The five-day annual Teppotsavam(float festival) culminated on an impressive note on Monday at the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The venue, temple pushkarini, was full to its capacity with devotees occupying every inch of available space on the granite steps around the tank. The processional deities of Lord Malayappa flanked on either side by his two divine consorts were seated atop the colourful flotilla and dragged along the tank waters seven times to the accompaniment of the mellifluous ‘nadaswaram’ and rhythmic chant of Vedic verses.