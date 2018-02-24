Andhra Pradesh

Annual temple fete

The annual brahmotsavams will be held at Talpagiri Sri Ranganadhaswamy Temple at Ranganayakulapeta here from Sunday. Arrangements are being made by the endowments officials for devotees visiting from far-off places.

Ranganayakulapeta will wear a festive look with huge crowds arriving to take part in the temple fair in the next few days.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2019 6:33:37 AM

