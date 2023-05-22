ADVERTISEMENT

Annual ‘Sahasra Kalabhishekam’ to be held at Tirumala on May 28

May 22, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA

The annual ‘Sahasra Kalasabhishekam’ of Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy, the silver replica of the presiding deity Lord Venkateswara Swamy, will be observed on May 28 at Tirumala.

The TTD said that a special ‘abhishekam’ will be performed at the Bangaru Vakili in the morning, and there shall be no change in the Arjitha Sevas, which shall be performed on the usual lines.

The special ritual will be carried out at the hill temple commemorating the historical presentation of the 18-inch silver idol of Bhoga Srinivasa, by Pallava queen Saam Vaayi (Perundevi) in 614 BC.

