ADVERTISEMENT

Annual Pavitrotsavams begin at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh

August 27, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day annual Pavitrotsavams took off to a ceremonious start at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Sunday.

Immense significance is attached to the festival, wherein the priests seek forgiveness for all the omissions and commissions that take place knowingly or unknowingly in the performance of various rituals inside the temple throughout the year.

Special rituals were performed to the deities of Lord Malayappa and his two divine consorts at the Yagasala inside the temple followed by Snapana Thirumanjanam and ‘Pavitra Pratista’ .

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vishesha samarpana was carried out on the deities post noon followed by a grand procession along the thoroughfares of the town in the evening.

All day-time rituals performed inside the temple were suspended in connection with the festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US