Annual Pavitrotsavams begin at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh

August 27, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day annual Pavitrotsavams took off to a ceremonious start at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Sunday.

Immense significance is attached to the festival, wherein the priests seek forgiveness for all the omissions and commissions that take place knowingly or unknowingly in the performance of various rituals inside the temple throughout the year.

Special rituals were performed to the deities of Lord Malayappa and his two divine consorts at the Yagasala inside the temple followed by Snapana Thirumanjanam and ‘Pavitra Pratista’ .

Vishesha samarpana was carried out on the deities post noon followed by a grand procession along the thoroughfares of the town in the evening.

All day-time rituals performed inside the temple were suspended in connection with the festival.

