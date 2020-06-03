Andhra Pradesh

Annual fest at Tirumala from tomorrow

The three-day annual Jyestabhishekam festival is scheduled to commence at the temple of Lord Venkateswara from June 4.

Immense significance is attached to the festival as the golden armour covering the idols of the processional deities which protect them from wear and tear are ceremoniously removed and replaced with diamond armour on the first day and the religious exercise is repeated with a pearl armour on the second day and finally with a golden armour on the final day.

However, the august festival this year will be a low-key affair in view of the restrictions in place in the wake of COVID-19.

