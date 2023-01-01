Annual energy consumption in Andhra Pradesh likely to touch 64,523 MUs in 10 years, says Energy Minister

January 01, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The annual energy consumption in Andhra Pradesh is expected to rise to 64,523 Million Units (MU) in the next 10 years from the present 60,945 MUs and and the average is likely to increase from 220 MUs per day to 250 MUs per day, Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has said.

The Minister, in a press note released on the occasion of the New Year, said that the government’s main focus was on achieving energy security and modernising the power utilities.

The major goal, in addition to supplying free power to farmers for nine hours, is to make round-the-clock supply of quality power to global standards. Due emphasis has been laid on increasing the renewable energy generation capacity that helps the State ramp up the overall generation, ensuring that power becomes cheaper and cleaner, said Mr. Ramachandra Reddy.

The ultimate goal is to make the power sector vibrant to ensure sustainable development of the State and assure 24x7 supply of reliable power to every consumer by achieving operational efficiencies.