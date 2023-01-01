HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annual energy consumption in Andhra Pradesh likely to touch 64,523 MUs in 10 years, says Energy Minister

The government is focussing on achieving energy security and modernising the power utilities, says P. Ramachandra Reddy  

January 01, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy | Photo Credit: File photo

The annual energy consumption in Andhra Pradesh is expected to rise to 64,523 Million Units (MU) in the next 10 years from the present 60,945 MUs and and the average is likely to increase from 220 MUs per day to 250 MUs per day, Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has said. 

The Minister, in a press note released on the occasion of the New Year, said that the government’s main focus was on achieving energy security and modernising the power utilities. 

The major goal, in addition to supplying free power to farmers for nine hours, is to make round-the-clock supply of quality power to global standards. Due emphasis has been laid on increasing the renewable energy generation capacity that helps the State ramp up the overall generation, ensuring that power becomes cheaper and cleaner, said Mr. Ramachandra Reddy.

The ultimate goal is to make the power sector vibrant to ensure sustainable development of the State and assure 24x7 supply of reliable power to every consumer by achieving operational efficiencies.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / energy and resource

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.