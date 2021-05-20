Annual budget for 2021-22 presented in AP Assembly

VIJAYAWADA

It showed a fiscal deficit of ₹37,029.79 crore

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy presented the annual budget for FY 2021-22 in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday with an expenditure of ₹2,29,779.27 crore and revenue expenditure estimated at ₹1,82,196.54 crore.

The capital expenditure including loan repayments and other capital disbursements have been pegged around ₹47,582.73 crore.

The estimated revenue and fiscal deficits are ₹5,000.05 crore and ₹37,029.79 crore. They account for 0.47% and 3.49% of the GSDP respectively.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy said AP is ranked 3rd in achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and they continue to be the government's foremost priority.

He observed that the SDG agenda assumed greater importance in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic as nations and sub-national governments strive to emerge stronger and provide healthier environments to the people.