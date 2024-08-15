ADVERTISEMENT

Annual academic expo as DPS, Vijayawada

Published - August 15, 2024 10:52 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Classes 6 to 12 of Delhi Public School, Vijayawada, participated in an annual academic exhibition on Wednesday.

Commissioner, AYUSH, AP Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare S.B. Rajendra Kumar, the chief guest on the occasion, interacted with the participants and encouraged them to make use of such platform, as they would help spark the imagination of the young learners.

School Directors P. Pavan Chand, K. Praveen Kumar, Academic Director David Raj, Principal M.S. Bhuvaneswaran and Vice-Principal Sanjay Bhatia were also present.

