Annavaram temple to allow weddings from October 18

Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Annavaram has not reported any COVID-19 case after it was reopened, say officials.

ANNAVARAM

14 October 2020 23:53 IST

A maximum 30 people can take part in the ceremony, say officials

The authorities of Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam at Annavaram in East Godavari district have decided to allow weddings on the temple premises from October 18.

The shrine was closed on March 21 as part of the the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and opened reopened recently for darshan, with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols and restrictions on the entry for the elderly people and children below the age of five years of.

Advertising

Advertising

COVID-19 protocols

“We have made the arrangements for allowing weddings on the temple premises. A maximum of 30 persons will be allowed to attend the wedding, with the all the precautions to prevent the spread of the virus,” a release quoted temple Executive Officer V. Trinadha Rao as saying on Wednesday.

The wedding parties have been advised not to bring children below five years of age and elderly people to the temple.

The authorities are expecting a huge number of weddings at the temple in the coming days, as many weddings have been postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown since March.

There is no restriction on those who wish to organise wedding on the temple premises without booking the wedding hall and accommodation.

Booking of halls

“Wedding parties can book accommodation facilities and wedding hall in advance. We appeal the them not to violate the guidelines on the maximum number of people allowed for weddings,” said temple public relations officer Kotagiri Kondala Rao.

He said the temple have not reported any COVID-19 cases since its reopening.