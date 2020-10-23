Annavaram temple team presents silk robes to Durga

Mekapati among others who offer prayers at temple

On the seventh day of the Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri hill, representatives of Sri Annavaram Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam in East Godavari district, presented pasupu-kumkuma and pattu vastrams (sacred robes) to the presiding deity goddess Kanada Durga, who was adorned in Sri Mahalakshmi Devi alankaram on Friday.

The members of Annavaram Devasthanam Trust Board, led by Executive Officer Trinadh, said their visit was part of the tradition of presenting the goddess with silk robes every year during Dasara festivities. The trust board members said they prayed to the goddess to bring happiness and prosperity to people of the State. Durga temple Chairman Pyla Sominaidu and Executive Officer Suresh Babu welcomed the team.

Meka Satyanarayana, Vasireddy Jameen, S. Durga Devi, Chitturi Savithri, B. Ashalatha Govind, Assistant Executive Officer Srinivas, Superintendent Ghanta Vishnu and others represented the team.

Seer worships at temple

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy also visited the temple for the goddess’ darshan and presented her silk robes.

Speaking later, he said the world was in the grip of COVID-19 pandemic and many nations were trying to develop a vaccine to fight the virus. India was one of such nations, he said, adding that he prayed to the deity to make India one of the powerful countries by giving the people her blessings.

Minister Mekapati Gowtham Reddy also visited the temple to seek the blessings of the presiding deity.

Panel visit

Meanwhile, members of the expert committee, constituted to study the circumstances that led to the multiple boulders rolling down the Indrakeeladri hill on Wednesday and also to suggest measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents, visited the temple on Friday.

The management representatives and the engineering wing explained to them about the incident and the immediate measures taken to avoid inconvenience to the pilgrims visiting the temple.