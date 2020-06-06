Annavaram temple set to open for darshan from June 8

Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swami Vari Devasthanam authorities are gearing up to reopen the Annavaram temple on Monday (June 8).

Devasthanam Executive Officer V. Trinadha Rao told The Hindu, “Only locals and temple staff will have ‘darshan’ till June 9. The devotees from outside will be allowed to have ‘darshan’ from June 10 (Wednesday).”

Slot registration

“As many as 300 devotees per hour will be allowed to have ‘darshan’ from outside of the sanctum sanctorum,” said Mr. Trinadha Rao.

The devotees below 10 years and above 65 years of age will not be allowed for ‘darshan.’

The authorities have also made it mandatory to register for time slot through online for ‘darshan’. Devotees are required to report at the temple half an hour before their slot timing.

“Prasadam will not be available and Annadanam will not be offered for some days until further orders from the higher authorities of the Endowment Department,” said Mr. Trinadha Rao.

Devotees should carry Aadhaar card and should not bring any eateries or food during their visit to the temple.