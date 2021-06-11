Andhra Pradesh

Annavaram temple opened for darshan

The management of Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Vari Devasthanam opened the temple at Annavaram for darshan on Friday.

The Endowment Department closed the shrine for darshan in the April last week, in the wake of the rapid spread of coronavirus infection.

“Devotees can have darshan from 6 a.m. to 11.30 a.m daily until further orders are issued by the State government,” a release quoted temple Executive Officer Vendra Trinadha Rao as saying on Friday.

All services and facilities including special rituals and daily Vratam have also been resumed at the temple. Weddings are also being allowed on the temple premises with the gathering of a maximum of 20 people.

Reschedule option

“Devotees who have registered for wedding will be given the option of postponing the schedule without fee,” said Mr. Trinadha Rao.


