Annapoorna Devi idol installed at Srisailam temple

The newly-constructed Annapoorna Devi temple on Bhramarambha Malleswara Swamy temple complex in Srisailam. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam authorities on Monday formally began the installation of the idol of Annapoorna Devi and consecrated a new sub-temple on the Srisailam temple complex to house the idol.

The three-day installation process began with temple executive officer, S. Lavanna, performing puja for the ancient idol of the goddess that once used to exist inside a dilapidated temple.

The final idol installation puja and ‘sikhara pratishta’ will be performed on June 15, said a release from the Srisailam Devasthanam.

The temple executive officer said that usually, a separate temple is not built for Annapoorna Devi in other Siva temples.