Annapoorna Devi idol installed at Srisailam temple
The Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam authorities on Monday formally began the installation of the idol of Annapoorna Devi and consecrated a new sub-temple on the Srisailam temple complex to house the idol.
The three-day installation process began with temple executive officer, S. Lavanna, performing puja for the ancient idol of the goddess that once used to exist inside a dilapidated temple.
The final idol installation puja and ‘sikhara pratishta’ will be performed on June 15, said a release from the Srisailam Devasthanam.
The temple executive officer said that usually, a separate temple is not built for Annapoorna Devi in other Siva temples.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.