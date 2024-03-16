Annamayya SP instructs police on polling duties ahead of elections

March 16, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

Superintendent of Police (SP) B. Krishna Rao, on Saturday, instructed the police personnel on polling duties to maintain strict vigilance in the Annamayya district to prevent any clashes in the run-up to the general elections.

The SP, along with senior police officers from the Madanapalle, Rayachoti, and Rajampeta divisions, inspected the Madanapalle Assembly constituency. The team first inspected the strong rooms and polling centres at Madanapalle ZP High School and MITS Engineering College, they later visited Ramasamudram mandal to inspect the police station and border check posts.

Vigil on sensitive areas

Speaking to the media, Mr. Krishna Rao emphasised the need to prevent untoward incidents during the general elections and urged the police to be particularly vigilant in sensitive areas. He appealed to the public to immediately contact the police personnel of their respective areas in case they faced any issues concerning the elections.

He further suggested that officials should regularly communicate with party leaders to resolve any issues that may arise during elections. Those engaging in violence and flouting laws, must immediately be arrested and prosecuted without hesitation, the SP said.

