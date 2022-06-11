Annamayya district SP conducts raids on ID liquor dens

Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju on Saturday led a team of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel and raided illicit liquor brewing units at a forest location near Mekalavaripalle village of Valmikipuram mandal, 60 km from here. The raids resulted in the seizure of about 2,000 litres of fermented jaggery wash and 20 litres of arrack, along with the utensils.

After the raids, the SP reached Mekalavaripalle village and conducted a “Parivarthana-II” series to sensitise the villagers about the evils of dabbling with illicit brewing of arrack, transportation, and extending logistics to the gangs. He warned that the villagers who continued to get involved in the illicit manufacture of liquor would be booked under the PD Act and would be liable for rigorous punishment.

Mr. Raju urged the villagers, particularly the youth, to make use of the government welfare schemes and seek guidance from the police and revenue officials of their respective areas to avail themselves of the benefits.

Additional SP V.B. Raj Kamal, Deputy SP (SEB) Radhakrishna, and police from Valmikipuram circle took part in the event.

Burglars held

In Kadapa district, the Duvvur police of Mydukur Sub-division on Saturday nabbed a gang involved in a series of thefts in Mydukur Rural circle. Superintendent of Police K.K.N Anburajan said that of the three accused, one was a minor. They allegedly committed several theft cases in YSR district. On a complaint received from the owner of a fertilizer shop situated in Duvvur on June 1 on the theft of ₹2.4 lakh cash, a case was registered. The accused, hailing from Kadapa, were sent for remand.