Annamayya district gears up for ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’

District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri said that the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ programme will be conducted in Annamayya district from September 17 to October 2, grounded on the theme of ‘Swabhav Swachhata — Sanskar Swachhata’.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Mr. Chamakuri said that the programme will include various cleanliness activities across the country, culminating in the Swachh Bharat Divas on October 2 — the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

A 15-member committee has been formed at the district level to oversee the implementation of the programme, which involves the identification and cleaning of unsanitary areas and black spots, with assistance from various community groups. The programme will include a human chain event, tree plantation drive, door-to-door awareness campaigns, educational activities in schools, cultural programs, social media engagement, waste art exhibitions, and medical camps across the district.

Furthermore, the district aims to ensure the effective distribution of government-led initiatives and extend additional support programmes to participating individuals. An awards ceremony honouring contributors and Safai Mitra is also scheduled for October 2.

The Collector appealed to the public to actively engage in the cleanliness and service programmes, thus contributing to the successful execution of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ in the district.