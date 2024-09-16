GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annamayya district gears up for ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’

A 15-member committee has been formed at the district level to oversee the implementation of the programme to be held on the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission

Updated - September 16, 2024 07:26 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Chamakuri Sridhar addressing the media in Rayachoti of the Annamayya district on Monday.

District Collector Chamakuri Sridhar addressing the media in Rayachoti of the Annamayya district on Monday.

District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri said that the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ programme will be conducted in Annamayya district from September 17 to October 2, grounded on the theme of ‘Swabhav Swachhata — Sanskar Swachhata’.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Mr. Chamakuri said that the programme will include various cleanliness activities across the country, culminating in the Swachh Bharat Divas on October 2 — the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

A 15-member committee has been formed at the district level to oversee the implementation of the programme, which involves the identification and cleaning of unsanitary areas and black spots, with assistance from various community groups. The programme will include a human chain event, tree plantation drive, door-to-door awareness campaigns, educational activities in schools, cultural programs, social media engagement, waste art exhibitions, and medical camps across the district.

Furthermore, the district aims to ensure the effective distribution of government-led initiatives and extend additional support programmes to participating individuals. An awards ceremony honouring contributors and Safai Mitra is also scheduled for October 2.

The Collector appealed to the public to actively engage in the cleanliness and service programmes, thus contributing to the successful execution of ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ in the district.

Published - September 16, 2024 07:06 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.