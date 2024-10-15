GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annamayya district employs drone technology to inspect water flow

Published - October 15, 2024 09:25 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Settigunta tank captured with drone technology in Railway Kodur mandal of Annamayya district on Tuesday.

A view of the Settigunta tank captured with drone technology in Railway Kodur mandal of Annamayya district on Tuesday.

The Annamayya district administration has employed drone technology to gauge the probable direction and speed of flood water flowing into the low-lying areas and water bodies in the district. With moderate to heavy rainfall predicted for the next two days, Collector Sridhar Chamakuri directed the officials to monitor the inflow into tanks and rivulets.

The officials, accompanied by a technical team, reached the Settigunta tank and Gunjana river flowing area in Railway Kodur mandal of Rajampeta revenue division to take stock of the situation. The exercise was taken up considering the extensive damage this region has suffered during past cyclones.

The visuals and video footage was collected continuously for two days, to enable comparison of water flow and prediction of the likely increase in the water level for the next two days, thus aiding in rescue and rehabilitation measures.

Mr. Chamakuri and Joint Collector Adarsha Rajendran are regularly monitoring the situation with the officials on field.

Published - October 15, 2024 09:25 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.