Annamayya district employs drone technology to inspect water flow

The Annamayya district administration has employed drone technology to gauge the probable direction and speed of flood water flowing into the low-lying areas and water bodies in the district. With moderate to heavy rainfall predicted for the next two days, Collector Sridhar Chamakuri directed the officials to monitor the inflow into tanks and rivulets.

The officials, accompanied by a technical team, reached the Settigunta tank and Gunjana river flowing area in Railway Kodur mandal of Rajampeta revenue division to take stock of the situation. The exercise was taken up considering the extensive damage this region has suffered during past cyclones.

The visuals and video footage was collected continuously for two days, to enable comparison of water flow and prediction of the likely increase in the water level for the next two days, thus aiding in rescue and rehabilitation measures.

Mr. Chamakuri and Joint Collector Adarsha Rajendran are regularly monitoring the situation with the officials on field.