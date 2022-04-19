Andhra Pradesh: Annamayya Collector reviews progress of four-laning works

The project will usher in growth in the newly-carved out district, says P.S. Gireesha

The project will usher in growth in the newly-carved out district, says P.S. Gireesha

The upcoming four-lane roads will usher in growth in the newly-carved out Annamayya district, Collector P.S. Gireesha said.

Reviewing the progress of ongoing projects on Tuesday, Mr. Gireesha directed the NHAI project director Hari Krishna to file a report on the progress of land acquisition pertaining to the expansion of the Kadapa-Renigunta national highway, a ₹2,000 crore-project sanctioned recently by the Union Government. The 120 km-stretch of the highway benefits the Railway Kodur and Rajampet constituencies of this district.

The Piler-Madanapalle stretch of the national highway will also be four-laned at a financial outlay of ₹1,470 crore, which is currently in the tendering process. Mr. Gireesha instructed the various departments to hasten the process of land acquisition and payment of compensation to the landowners to create a bottleneck-free road infrastructure, which would further usher in industrial investment for the new district. He told the officials that sticking to deadlines was of paramount importance.

Mr. Gireesha also made it clear that the district administration would take strict action against unauthorised layouts in the burgeoning town of Rayachoti. At a review meeting on the beautification of the district headquarters town, he ordered identification of public lands and ensuring their protection through display boards in the municipal limits.

He said the Village Revenue Officials (VROs) would be held responsible for the illegal layouts sprouting on the outskirts. Road dividers would be built and avenue plantation taken up on the 6 km-stretch between the Chittoor ring road and Kadapa ring road junction abutting Rayachoti town at a cost of ₹2.64 crore. Similarly, a park would be developed in a three-acre land at Tirupati Naidu colony.