Annamayya Collector makes surprise visits to schools, Anganwadi centre

He enquires about the students present, lesson plans, lunch menu, and toilet maintenance during his visit to Zilla Parishad Girls High School in Chinnamandem

Updated - September 10, 2024 08:08 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau
Annamayya District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri having lunch with the students of Zilla Parishad Girls High School in Chinnamandem mandal on Tuesday.

Annamayya District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri made surprise visits to schools across Chinnamandem and Peddamandyam mandals on Tuesday and interacted with the officials of Education and Medical & Health departments.

At the Zilla Parishad Girls High School in Chinnamandem, Mr. Chamakuri asked the teachers and the headmistress about the number of students present, lesson plans, lunch menu, and toilet maintenance, among other aspects. To check the quality of the food served to them, he had lunch along with the students, following which he expressed satisfaction.

The girl students appealed to him for provision of drinking water and construction of a compound wall for their safety. As the school staff informed him that the compound wall construction plan initiated under MGNREGA had not progressed yet, he assured to get the measurements taken immediately.

At Peddamandyam, the Collector visited the Anganwadi centre and acquired details on the number of pregnant women and infants enlisted. He also visited the primary school there and quizzed the students to understand their learning skills.

Speaking to the media later, he said that the visits were aimed at ensuring quality, in view of the State’s emphasis on education and health sectors.

Published - September 10, 2024 08:05 pm IST

