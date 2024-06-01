ADVERTISEMENT

Annamayya Collector inspects counting centres, outlines security measures

Published - June 01, 2024 06:57 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

For the six assembly constituencies in the district, 12 counting halls have been prepared, each equipped with 14 counting tables

The Hindu Bureau

Annamayya District Collector and District Election Officer Abhishikt Kishore, on Saturday, inspected the counting centres at Sri Sai Engineering College in Rayachoti.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the inspection, Mr. Kishore emphasised the significance of tight security for a seamless vote-counting process on June 4 (Tuesday). The officials in charge were instructed to ensure robust barricading at the counting centre.

For the six assembly constituencies in the district, 12 counting halls have been prepared, each equipped with 14 counting tables. The counting of postal ballot votes will involve one Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), one supervisor, two assistants, and one micro observer at each table. In the case of EVM counting, three staff members, including one counting supervisor, one assistant, and one micro observer, will be assigned to each table. It was also specified that counting officials and staff must arrive at the designated counting centre at 5 a.m. on counting day and report to the Returning Officer.

The District Election Officer further stressed the strict adherence to the rules and regulations outlined by the Election Commission. “I urge the cooperation from all those involved in vote-counting and also appeal to the political parties and the general public to cooperate with the police for a smooth process,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The program was attended by DRO Satyanarayana, RDO Rangaswamy, and other officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US