Annamayya Collector inspects counting centres, outlines security measures

For the six assembly constituencies in the district, 12 counting halls have been prepared, each equipped with 14 counting tables

Published - June 01, 2024 06:57 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau

Annamayya District Collector and District Election Officer Abhishikt Kishore, on Saturday, inspected the counting centres at Sri Sai Engineering College in Rayachoti.

During the inspection, Mr. Kishore emphasised the significance of tight security for a seamless vote-counting process on June 4 (Tuesday). The officials in charge were instructed to ensure robust barricading at the counting centre.

For the six assembly constituencies in the district, 12 counting halls have been prepared, each equipped with 14 counting tables. The counting of postal ballot votes will involve one Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), one supervisor, two assistants, and one micro observer at each table. In the case of EVM counting, three staff members, including one counting supervisor, one assistant, and one micro observer, will be assigned to each table. It was also specified that counting officials and staff must arrive at the designated counting centre at 5 a.m. on counting day and report to the Returning Officer.

The District Election Officer further stressed the strict adherence to the rules and regulations outlined by the Election Commission. “I urge the cooperation from all those involved in vote-counting and also appeal to the political parties and the general public to cooperate with the police for a smooth process,” he said.

The program was attended by DRO Satyanarayana, RDO Rangaswamy, and other officials.

