ADVERTISEMENT

Annamayya Collector holds review meeting with Tahsildars and RDO

Published - July 10, 2024 06:43 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

He directs the RDO to conduct weekly review meetings with the mandal-level officials to ensure effective surveillance of the administrative target

The Hindu Bureau

Annamayya District Collector Chamakuri Sridhar conducted a review meeting with the Tahsildars and the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) here on Wednesday, with a focus on resolving public issues promptly and the need for officials to directly interact with aggrieved parties at the grassroots level via inspections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RDO was tasked with conducting weekly review meetings with the mandal-level officials to ensure effective surveillance of the administrative targets.

Visit to Anganwadi centre

Later, during a surprise visit to the Anganwadi centre at Satapalli Arundhati Wada in Anantapur town, Mr. Sridhar inspected the facilities and interacted with the supervisor and staff.

He expressed concern over the inadequate attendance of children, lack of meal preparation, and poor maintenance of records. Subsequently, show-cause notices were issued to the supervisor and employees, and the Collector stressed the need for a complete overhaul of the particular centre.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Sridhar instructed the RDO and Tahsildars to conduct inspections at other Anganwadi centres in the district to ensure their proper functioning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US