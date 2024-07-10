Annamayya Collector holds review meeting with Tahsildars and RDO

Annamayya District Collector Chamakuri Sridhar conducted a review meeting with the Tahsildars and the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) here on Wednesday, with a focus on resolving public issues promptly and the need for officials to directly interact with aggrieved parties at the grassroots level via inspections.

The RDO was tasked with conducting weekly review meetings with the mandal-level officials to ensure effective surveillance of the administrative targets.

Visit to Anganwadi centre

Later, during a surprise visit to the Anganwadi centre at Satapalli Arundhati Wada in Anantapur town, Mr. Sridhar inspected the facilities and interacted with the supervisor and staff.

He expressed concern over the inadequate attendance of children, lack of meal preparation, and poor maintenance of records. Subsequently, show-cause notices were issued to the supervisor and employees, and the Collector stressed the need for a complete overhaul of the particular centre.

Mr. Sridhar instructed the RDO and Tahsildars to conduct inspections at other Anganwadi centres in the district to ensure their proper functioning.