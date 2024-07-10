GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Annamayya Collector holds review meeting with Tahsildars and RDO

He directs the RDO to conduct weekly review meetings with the mandal-level officials to ensure effective surveillance of the administrative target

Published - July 10, 2024 06:43 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau

Annamayya District Collector Chamakuri Sridhar conducted a review meeting with the Tahsildars and the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) here on Wednesday, with a focus on resolving public issues promptly and the need for officials to directly interact with aggrieved parties at the grassroots level via inspections.

The RDO was tasked with conducting weekly review meetings with the mandal-level officials to ensure effective surveillance of the administrative targets.

Visit to Anganwadi centre

Later, during a surprise visit to the Anganwadi centre at Satapalli Arundhati Wada in Anantapur town, Mr. Sridhar inspected the facilities and interacted with the supervisor and staff.

He expressed concern over the inadequate attendance of children, lack of meal preparation, and poor maintenance of records. Subsequently, show-cause notices were issued to the supervisor and employees, and the Collector stressed the need for a complete overhaul of the particular centre.

Mr. Sridhar instructed the RDO and Tahsildars to conduct inspections at other Anganwadi centres in the district to ensure their proper functioning.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.