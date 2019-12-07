Annadanam trust to be self-sufficient soon: TTD EO

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal on Saturday said that the flagship Nitya Annadanam Trust is expected to become self-reliant in a couple of years.

Speaking to the media after taking part in the Ayudha Pooja at the free meals complex, Mr. Singhal said that the trust has reserves worth ₹1,150 crore — all received in the form of donations from devotees.

The interest accrued on the trust funds is utilised for the implementation of the scheme throughout the year under which over a lakh pilgrims are fed on an average every day, he said.

The TTD earned ₹79 crore in interest during the previous year while the actual expenses for the execution of the scheme stood at ₹99.90 crore. The extra money needed to fund the scheme was drawn from the general funds of the TTD, he said.

The TTD has received over ₹100 crore in the form of donations to the trust during the current fiscal as against ₹90 crore for the same period last year. Going by the trend, the trust is expected to become self-sufficient in a few years, Mr. Singhal said.