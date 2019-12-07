Andhra Pradesh

Annadanam trust to be self-sufficient soon: TTD EO

more-in

Donations are rising steadily every year

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal on Saturday said that the flagship Nitya Annadanam Trust is expected to become self-reliant in a couple of years.

Speaking to the media after taking part in the Ayudha Pooja at the free meals complex, Mr. Singhal said that the trust has reserves worth ₹1,150 crore — all received in the form of donations from devotees.

The interest accrued on the trust funds is utilised for the implementation of the scheme throughout the year under which over a lakh pilgrims are fed on an average every day, he said.

The TTD earned ₹79 crore in interest during the previous year while the actual expenses for the execution of the scheme stood at ₹99.90 crore. The extra money needed to fund the scheme was drawn from the general funds of the TTD, he said.

The TTD has received over ₹100 crore in the form of donations to the trust during the current fiscal as against ₹90 crore for the same period last year. Going by the trend, the trust is expected to become self-sufficient in a few years, Mr. Singhal said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 7, 2019 8:18:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/annadanam-trust-to-be-self-sufficient-soon-ttd-eo/article30232083.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY