‘Annabhishekam’ held at Kapila Theertham on ‘Karthika Pournami’

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI
November 08, 2022 23:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Priests immersing the ‘Anna Linga’ in the temple tank at Kapilateertham after performing ‘Annabhishekam’ ritual at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Tuesday to commemorate Karthika Pournami. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Annabhishekam’ ritual was performed at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple in Kapila Theertham here on November 8 (Tuesday), marking the auspicious occasion of ‘Karthika Pournami’.

Owing to the lunar eclipse, the entire ritual was completed before 8.30 am.

As per ritual, a special ‘Shiva Linga’ shape is derived from a thick paste made of white rice. The ritual was performed before dawn and devotees were allowed to have darshan of the ‘Anna Linga’ till 7.30 am. Later, the priests carried the Linga and a ‘Nandi’ and cleared the rice by immersing them in the temple tank.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Executive Officer Devendra Babu and Assistant Executive Officer Srinivasulu supervised the ritual.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app