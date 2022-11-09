‘Annabhishekam’ held at Kapila Theertham on ‘Karthika Pournami’

Priests immersing the ‘Anna Linga’ in the temple tank at Kapilateertham after performing ‘Annabhishekam’ ritual at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Tuesday to commemorate Karthika Pournami. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ‘Annabhishekam’ ritual was performed at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple in Kapila Theertham here on November 8 (Tuesday), marking the auspicious occasion of ‘Karthika Pournami’.

Owing to the lunar eclipse, the entire ritual was completed before 8.30 am.

As per ritual, a special ‘Shiva Linga’ shape is derived from a thick paste made of white rice. The ritual was performed before dawn and devotees were allowed to have darshan of the ‘Anna Linga’ till 7.30 am. Later, the priests carried the Linga and a ‘Nandi’ and cleared the rice by immersing them in the temple tank.

Deputy Executive Officer Devendra Babu and Assistant Executive Officer Srinivasulu supervised the ritual.