Annabhishekam conducted at Kapila Theertham temple in Tirupati

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) conducted ‘Annabhishekam’ at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple at Kapila Theertham here on Friday, marking the ‘Karthika Pournami’.

It is an annual practice to offer a special bath with cooked rice to the Shiva linga consecrated inside the sanctum sanctorum. The event was followed by ‘Deeparadhana’ in Ekantam (in private) from 12 noon to 4 p.m.., devotees were later allowed to have darshan on ‘Annalingam’ in the evening. The rice was later served as prasadam.

TTD Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao formally called on Sringeri Sharadha Peetham’s junior pontiff (Uttaradhikari) Sri Vidhusekhara Bharathi Theertha Maha Swami at the Mutt’s local branch here on Friday. Mr. Rao explained to the seer the various activities taken up by the TTD. The Swamiji showered his blessings on Mr. Rao and his spouse.