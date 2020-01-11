Anna University, Nuzvid IIIT lifttrophies at Yoga championship

Anna University (Chennai) and IIIT-Nuzvid on Friday emerged champions in the men’s and women’s categories categories respectively at the Inter-University Yoga Championship here.

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (IIIT-Nuzvid) conducted the event in which nearly 1,500 students from across the country took part.

In the women’s team category, Dev Sanskrithi Viswavidhyalaya (Uttarakhand) and Guru Jambeswar University of Science and Technology (Haryana) bagged the second and third places respectively.

In the men’s team category, IIIT-Nuzvid and Maharshi Dayanand University (Haryana) bagged the second and third places respectively.

M. Santosh Kumar of Anna University, Chennai, emerged the winner in the individual category (men) while G. Babu Rao (IIIT-Nuzvid) was the runner-up.

Yamini (IIIT-Nuzvid) emerged the winner in the individual (women) while Jyothi Kumari (DSV-Uttarakhand) was adjudged runner-up.

Education Minister A. Suresh and A.P. State Council of Higher Education Chairman and RJUKT Vice-Chancellor K. Hemachandra Reddy presented the awards to the winners here.