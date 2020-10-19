Anna Prasadam building inspected by TTD EO

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy on Sunday inspected the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Bhavan and Vaikuntam queue complex at Tirumala and instructed officials to improve the quality of service and amenities being provided to devotees.
Accompanied by Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Mr. Jawahar Reddy joined the devotees in receiving the ‘Anna Prasadam’ and appreciated the quality of food items served to the public. Speaking to reporters, he said the devotees coming from far and wide for ‘Srivari Darshan’ were happy with the food, accommodation and darshan. Mr. Jawahar Reddy also inspected the cold storage and kitchen at the dining hall.
