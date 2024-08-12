Anna Canteens all set to reopen in Andhra Pradesh on Independence Day

All arrangements have been made for the reopening of Anna Canteens across the State on Independence Day. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is likely to formally relaunch the subsidised meal programme from a canteen in Vijayawada on August 15 (Thursday) after taking part in the Independence Day celebrations.

The State government Is planning to relaunch 100 Anna Canteens in the State. District Collectors concerned have made arrangements for reopening of the canteens, which was one of the promises made by the NDA in its election manifesto.

In 2017, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had opened about 300 Anna Canteens across A.P., which used to sell lunch for ₹5 to the public. However, the canteen system was shuttered by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) after it came to power in the State in 2019.

Following the directions of the State government, District Collectors and other officers conducted inspections of several canteens. All arrangements have been made to serve hot cooked meals at a subsidised price, the officers said.

NTR District Collector G. Srijana, who inspected a few canteens, said that steps were being taken to supply quality food in Anna Canteens. Instructions have been issued to maintain hygienic conditions in the canteens, she said.

“Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be priced at ₹5 each (breakfast and two meals at ₹15 per day),” the Collector told The Hindu on Monday.

Anna Canteens will be reopened in Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Anantapur, Eluru and other places in the State. After the launch of the canteens by Mr. Naidu, the local Ministers and MLAs will launch the canteens in their respective districts.

Krishna district officials reviewed the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s programme. The remaining canteens would be reopened in the next phase, the officers said.

