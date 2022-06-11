Anna canteen row: TDP workers serve food under pandal

Officials deny permission to build structure on public road

A day after the drama unfolded over setting up of an Anna canteen at Mangalagiri, TDP supporters did not relent and continued to serve food at a pandal on the main road.

The municipal corporation of Mangalagiri refused to give permission for construction of a canteen on a public road but the TDP workers went ahead and constructed a room, which was pulled down two days back.

On Friday , the police and municipal staff did not allow the TDP supporters to rebuild the structure and instead allowed them to serve food under the shamiyana.

TDP leaders took to social media hitting out against the decision of the civic body but Municipal Commissioner Hemalatha Reddy said that no one could construct a building on a public road.