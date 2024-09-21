ADVERTISEMENT

Anna Canteen opened in Parvatipuram

Published - September 21, 2024 08:09 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Parvatipuram MLA Bonela Vijayachandra on Saturday said that Anna Canteens established across Andhra Pradesh have turned into a blessing in disguise for the poor, petty vendors, patient attendants, and tribal people who visit government offices over their grievances.

Along with Collector A. Shyamprasad, he formally launched Anna Canteen in Parvatipuram. Speaking on the occasion, he said that many poor people used to skip lunch as the meals used to cost close to ₹100 in hotels, but Anna Canteens have turned into blessing with lunch available at only ₹4 per plate. Several locals thanked the government for reopening the canteen and serving food in hygienic conditions.

