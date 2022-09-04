Anna Canteen completes 100 days in Hindupur

TDP leaders serving lunch at the Anna Canteen in Hindupur town on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

At a time when there is a controversy raging over the running and opening of ‘Anna Canteens’ by the Telugu Desam Party in the State, the party celebrated 100 days of successfully running an Anna Canteen here by serving delicious food on Sunday.

Supported by local MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna and his fans, the canteen has been serving food at Rs.2 per person in the town for the past 100 days and on Sunday the party leaders chipped in to serve chicken curry, dal, boiled eggs, sambar, rice and curd along with a sweet for that price.

The local leaders said that in addition to the canteen the TDP was running NTR Uchita Arogya Pathakam (NTR Free Health Scheme) for the poor. They criticised the YSR Congress Party government for putting hurdles in the running of Anna Canteens all over the State.