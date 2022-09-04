Anna Canteen completes 100 days in Hindupur

Chicken, eggs served in the Rs.2 meal to mark the occasion

Ramesh Susarla HINDUPUR (SSS DIST.)
September 04, 2022 21:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TDP leaders serving lunch at the Anna Canteen in Hindupur town on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

ADVERTISEMENT

At a time when there is a controversy raging over the running and opening of ‘Anna Canteens’ by the Telugu Desam Party in the State, the party celebrated 100 days of successfully running an Anna Canteen here by serving delicious food on Sunday.

Supported by local MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna and his fans, the canteen has been serving food at Rs.2 per person in the town for the past 100 days and on Sunday the party leaders chipped in to serve chicken curry, dal, boiled eggs, sambar, rice and curd along with a sweet for that price.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The local leaders said that in addition to the canteen the TDP was running NTR Uchita Arogya Pathakam (NTR Free Health Scheme) for the poor. They criticised the YSR Congress Party government for putting hurdles in the running of Anna Canteens all over the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
food and dining (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app