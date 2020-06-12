ANM among 15 test positive in Guntur district

GUNTUR

12 June 2020 23:17 IST

Guntur district recorded 15 new cases on Friday, with six of them being traced to Duggirala, two from Tadepalli, one each from Vipparla and Phirangipuram, four from Guntur. Among the infected was an ANM who treated a patient.

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar visited the containment zones at Tadepalli and asked people not to take any risk by venturing out. Mr. Samuel Ananda Kumar along with DIG, Guntur Urban, PHD Ramakrishna and Joint Collector P. Prasanthi visited the containment zones and inspected the areas.

They inspected a quarantine centre at Mahanadu and enquired about the facilities. Since the area is close to the residence of Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy, the revenue and police personnel are taking extra precautions.

Advertising

Advertising

District Medical and Health Officer J. Yasmin said a public awareness campaign would be launched from June 16 to sensitise people on the need to use sanitisers, face masks and follow social distancing protocols.