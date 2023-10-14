HamberMenu
‘Ankurarpanam’ performed for Navaratri Brahmotsavams at Tirumala

The TTD has made elaborate arrangements for the nine-day festival commencing October 15 amid expectations of heavy turnout of pilgrims

October 14, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
The colourfully illuminated temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Saturday.

The colourfully illuminated temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala on Saturday.

Religious fervour marked the ‘ankurarpanam’ at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here on October 14 (Saturday).

The ritual was performed as a prelude to the nine-day annual Navaratri Brahmotsavams that would begin with the ceremonial procession of the processional deities on a ‘golden tiruchi’ on October 15 (Sunday).

‘Ankurarpanam’ is a standard ritual mandatorily performed at all the Sri Vaishnavite shrines ahead of the commencement of a major religious event.

As a part of it, the priests ceremoniously sowed ‘navadhanyams’ in sacred earthen pots for germination at the Yagasala inside the temple.

Earlier, the idol of Viswaksena, the commander-in-chief of the army of the Lord’s domain, was taken out in a grand procession around the mada streets encircling the sacred shrine followed by special rituals at the Yagasala.

The TTD made elaborate arrangements for the convenience of devotees during the nine-day festival amid expectations of heavy turnout of pilgrims.

The entire town wore a festive look as the temple and its surroundings were tastefully decorated and colourfully illuminated befitting the mega occasion. Huge illuminated images of Lord Venkateswara and Goddess Padmavati were erected at vantage points.

There was moderate turnout in the pilgrim crowd as the day coincided with ‘Mahalaya Amavasya’ to which the people of South India attach immense importance.

Unlike the previous Brahmotsavams that concluded the previous month, the deployment of police personnel was less.

