‘Ankurarpanam’ performed at Tirumala

Religious fervour marked the ‘Ankurarpanam’ festival at the Lord Venkateswara temple here on Friday.

The festival was observed as a prelude to the annual Brahmotsavams which are scheduled to take off with Dwajarohanam on Saturday.

In connection with the festival, priests sowed ‘Nava Dhanyams’ for germination in the sacred earthen pots at the yagasala inside the temple.

Later, Lord Viswaksena was taken around the Vimana Prakaram inside the temple and from there to Ranganayakula mandapam where other rituals were observed. The festival was held in a low-key manner with the TTD resolving to confine the celebrations to the inner precincts of the temple in strict adherence to COVID protocols.

Meanwhile, the main deity inside the sanctum sanctorum was adorned with rare and precious jewels after the weekly ‘Abhishekam’ (sacred bath).