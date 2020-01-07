Anjaneyulu assumes chargeas new ACB DG

A 1992 batch IPS officer, P. Sitarama Anjaneyulu, took charge as the new Director General (DG) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). He assumed office at the ACB headquarters here on Monday.
Mr. Anjaneyulu worked as Superintendent of Police of Khammam district and Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada, and also in different cadres in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States in the department.
Prior to ACB, he was the Transport Commissioner. The officer was on deputation to Central service for some time. Later, he met the officers in the headquarters.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.