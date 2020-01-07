Anjaneyulu assumes chargeas new ACB DG

A 1992 batch IPS officer, P. Sitarama Anjaneyulu, took charge as the new Director General (DG) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). He assumed office at the ACB headquarters here on Monday.

Mr. Anjaneyulu worked as Superintendent of Police of Khammam district and Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada, and also in different cadres in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States in the department.

Prior to ACB, he was the Transport Commissioner. The officer was on deputation to Central service for some time. Later, he met the officers in the headquarters.