Anjaneya Swamy idol desecrated in Adoni

A small Anjaneya Swamy idol was desecrated in Adoni town by some unknown persons in the early hours of Tuesday. The Kurnool district police have deployed additional forces in around the temple under the railway bridge at Adoni Railway station.

Adoni Deputy Superintendent of Police K.S. Vinod Kumar told The Hindu that those managing the 20-year-old temple had forgotten to lock the front grill of the temple where the black-stone idol was installed. While the face of the idol was intact, the tail portion and a round plate behind the head was broken.

“We are investigating the matter by securing all CCTV footage available and making inquiries with the people who habitually roam in that area and those related to Vegetable Rythu Bazar that is close to this temple,” Mr. Vinod Kumar said. Maintaining the Law and Order was the prime focus for now and meanwhile, special parties have been formed to identify the miscreants.

This is the third such incident in the district in the last two months with the first one being in Pattikonda, where an Anjaneyaswamy idol was desecrated and later in Vunnur in Mantralayam mandal a Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy idol was damaged.