Anjanadri is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, assert scholars

TIRUPATI

01 August 2021 01:10 IST

They produce evidence from epigraphy, shastras and puranas during webinar

The Anjanadri located in the Seshachala Range is the birthplace of Sri Anjaneya Swamy and it is proven from many evidence from puranas, shastras and epigraphy, asserted scholars.

The observations were made during a two-day international webinar on the ‘Anjanadri Tirumala-Anjaneya Birthplace’ organised by the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Higher Vedic Studies and the National Sanskrit University that concluded here on Saturday.

Many seers, scholars and experts, who participated in this webinar, affirmed that the Anjanadri in Tirumala is the birthplace of Anjaneya Swamy.

Acharya Chakravarti Ranganathan of the National Sanskrit University said the Vaishnava literature of Alwar Pasuras clearly indicated that the Anjanadri in Tirumala was the birthplace of Anjaneya Swami, adding that a stone inscription at Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple at Srirangam suggested the same. Acharya Sri Rani Sadasiva Murthy of the National Sanskrit University said Anjanadri was quoted extensively in Padma, Skanda and Brahmananda puranas. He also made a presentation on the scientific and geographic route taken by Lord Rama from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka.

Sri Archakam Ramakrishna Dikshitulu of the Srivari temple spoke on the Significance of the Anjanadri in Sapthagiri. He said that the Tiruppavada Seva performed at the Srivari temple every Thursday by rendering Srinivasa Gadyam and the Alavatta ritual spoke about the significance of the Anjanadri.

IT exponent from California Paladugu Sri Charan expressing his views on ‘Hanumanta’ in Sanskrit literature. He said Tirumala and Anjanadri were extensively quoted in Rig Veda and contemporary literature.

Pundit Parishad

TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said that he believed the whole idea of declaring the Anjanadri as the birthplace of Sri Anjaneya Swamy emerged only by the wish of Lord Venkateswara Swamy. “As soon as Ayodhya was declared as the birthplace of Lord Rama, TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy received many e-mails and WhatsApp messages from pilgrims across the country that the TTD must put efforts to declare the birthplace of Anjaneya Swamy. A Pundit Parishad was set up with scholars under the guidance of Muralidhara Sharma, the V-C of National Sanskrit University for the purpose,” he said.

“After four months of research, we have brought out a synopsis with all evidence from epigraphy, puranas, geology and declared the Anjanadri as the birthplace of Lord Anjaneya on April 21 this year. We have also invited people with reservations and requested them to produce evidence to prove their point. So far, none who contradicted with our statement could prove their point. We will bring out a book on the issue,” he said.