Anjanadri Hills is original birth place of Lord Hanuman, says Chitrakoot seer

Chitrakoot seer Jagadguru Sri Ramabhadracharya speaking after laying foundation for developmental work at the Anjanadri Hills in Tirumala on Wednesday.

February 16, 2022 18:15 IST

‘Declaration is supported by historical, mythological and geographical evidences’

Jagadguru Sri Ramabhadracharya of the Sri Tulasi Peeth Seva Nyas, Chitrakoot on Wednesday claimed that the Anjanadri Hills at Tirumala was the original birth place of Lord Hanuman.

Participating in the foundation-laying ceremony aimed at the development of the Anjanadri Hills and the existing temple of Bala Hanuman in Akasa Ganga, he said the Vedas reign supreme when it comes to pacifying the difference in issues related to spirituality.

The seer illustrated several references from the Vedas and puranas and recited texts from various scriptures, authenticating his claim to the applause from the audience.

Dwelling at length, he said even as there are references of Lord Hanuman being born in Karnataka, the sacred texts beyond any doubt authenticate the Anjanadri Hills as the original place.

Sri Govind Dev Giri ji Maharaj, treasurer of Rama Janma Bhumi Tirth Kshetra Trust of Ayodhya, described Lord Hanuman as the epitome of energy and power. He urged the people to shed petty differences and work in tandem for the good of the nation.

Participating in the programme, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy spoke about various initiatives undertaken by the temple trust board to protect and promote the Sanatana Hindu Dharma. He sounded optimistic about completion of the developmental works in time.

Detailing the circumstances that led to the announcement of the birth place of Lord Hanuman, TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy said that a lot of research was undertaken prior to the making the declaration which was also supported by historical, mythological and geographical evidences.

Earlier, Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati and his junior Sri Smatmanandendra Saraswati laid bricks in the foundation pit as per the tradition.

Roadmap

Meanwhile, the engineering officials also came up with a roadmap for various developmental activities at the site, which includes construction of a Mukha Mandapam, gopuram, an over-roof shelter covering the granite steps that lead to the temple, besides a state-of-art auditorium.