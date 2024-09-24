ADVERTISEMENT

Animini Ravi Naidu appointed chairperson of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh

Published - September 24, 2024 08:56 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Animini Ravi Naidu, who has been appointed as the chairperson of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP)

The State government has appointed Animini Ravi Naidu, the State general secretary of Telugu Yuvatha, Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) youth wing, as the chairperson of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP).

Hailing from Chandragiri constituency of Tirupati district, Mr. Ravi Naidu, is known for his close relations with and loyalty to the Nara family, who also belong to this region. He had played an instrumental role in the success of ‘Yuvagalam’ — the State-wide walkathon by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh — in the combined Chittoor district.

As the Telugu Yuvatha leader, he had staged several demonstrations across the State to voice the party’s slogan and along the way had to face many police cases and house arrests. The appointment to this post is being perceived as a reward for his endurance.

