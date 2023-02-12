Animal birth control measures will ensure healthy street dog population, says expert

February 12, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Animal Birth Control – Anti Rabies (ABC-AR) programme meant to sterilise dogs may not appear quite significant for the local bodies when compared to building civic infrastructure or keeping up sanitation, but it is an essential intervention in ensuring a healthy street dog population and making the cities and towns rabies-free, Blue Cross of India chairman emeritus S. Chinny Krishna has said.

He asserted that the urban local bodies should accord A top priority to ABC-AR. Dr. Krishna on February 12 (Sunday) visited the premises of Animal Care Land, a voluntary organisation that has successfully conducted sterilisation programmes in several towns in Tirupati district. The ABC-AR has been achieved up to 70% in the Tirupati municipal corporation limits, while it is 90% in Venkatagiri, Sullurpeta and Naidupeta municipalities.

“The Blue Cross of India was formed in 1959 and the ABC-AR was launched in 1964, the first neuter programme for street dogs in the world. It is mentioned in the ‘Environmental history’ brought out by Radford University. Hailed as a watershed moment, this is the most humane way to manage the population of street animals,” said Dr. Chinny Krishna.

While appreciating Animal Care Land founder N.V. Sreekanth Babu for the accomplishment, he appealed to civic bodies to step up the ABC-AR and not dilute the same citing paucity of funds for it could undo the results achieved thus far. Tirupati has recorded nil rabies cases for several years due to the sustained efforts, he said.

Dr. Krishna came all the way on foot from Chennai to Tirupati on February 12 (Sunday), a practice in vogue since 1987. He makes a trip once every year as a ‘thanksgiving to the almighty’ for letting him stay physically active and mentally healthy. “I am calling it quits this year due to health reasons. This is my last trek to Tirupati,” said the 78-year-old animal activist.