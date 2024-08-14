Animal attacks trigger panic in villages of Rayalaseema district

Two instances of wild animals sneaking into human habitations and resorting to unexpected attacks have startled villagers in the Rayalaseema hinterland.

Ramanna, a middle-aged farmer, while working on his farm, was attacked by a pair of bears at Uppuvanka in Kalyandurg mandal of Anantapur district on Wednesday. Despite the bears attempting to peel off his scalp, the alert farmer managed to flee the spot with bleeding injuries on his head. He was later admitted to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur, where he is currently under treatment. His condition is stated to be normal.

Similarly, a leopard attacked a herd of goats and killed four near Gandikota of Kadapa district. The local farmers, who had sighted the leopard sometime back, said that they had been expecting such an attack. They urged the Forest Department to take necessary measures to drive the animal back into the forest.