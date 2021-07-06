Anil Kumble discusses sports infra with Jagan

Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and had a wide range of discussions regarding development of sports infrastructure in the State.

Mr. Kumble, a legendary leg-spinner and the highest wicket-taker for India in Test matches, assured Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy that he would extend his full support if a sports university were to be established in the State. He requested the Chief Minister to focus on establishing factories to manufacture sports material in the State.

All types of sports material are being manufactured in cities like Meerut and Jalandhar, and it would be of great help if a similar factory is set up in the State, he said, adding that he is ready to render his experience in this regard.