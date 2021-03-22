Anil Kumar discusses areas of interest with German envoy

Vijayawada

22 March 2021 23:17 IST

Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar had a meeting with Karin Stoll, German Consul General in Chennai, at his office here on Monday. Potential areas of collaboration in the construction of irrigation projects were explored during the meeting.

Mr. Anil Kumar informed Ms. Stoll that the government was taking up 51 projects on a priority basis and was looking for technological as well as financial support.

Advertising

Advertising

These projects were intended to stabilise four lakh acres of ayacut, thereby lending impetus to economic activity across the State.

He said various German-based multilateral financial institutions were funding projects around the world and said that Andhra Pradesh would welcome their cooperation in this regard.

Ms. Stoll said Germany was keen on partnering with the A.P. government in implementing various projects.

Water Resources Secretary J. Syamala Rao and Engineer-in-Chief Narayana Reddy were among those present.