Anil Kumar calls on Kotamreddy

Both the YSRCP leaders left out in recent Cabinet rejig

Former Irrigation Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav called on Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy in Nellore on Thursday.

The meeting assumed significance as the recent Cabinet rejig left both of them dissatisfied.

Mr. Anil Kumar, considered a confidante of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, did not find a place in the Cabinet after recast. So also Mr. Sridhar Reddy, who had been aspiring for inclusion in the Cabinet.

The latter could not hide his displeasure as he broke down in front of television cameras while addressing the media here on Sunday.

Mr. Anil Kumar had kept away from the swearing in ceremony on Monday saying that he had not been invited by Kakani Govardhan Reddy, the lone representative from the district in the Cabinet after the reshuffle.