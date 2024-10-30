ADVERTISEMENT

Anil Chandra Punetha takes charge as Andhra Pradesh Vigilance Commissioner

Published - October 30, 2024 02:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Officials and employees congratulated Anil Chandra Punetha on his assumption of charge

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Anil Chandra Punetha. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Anil Chandra Punetha assumed charge as Andhra Pradesh Vigilance Commissioner at the Secretariat on Wednesday (October 30, 2024.) 

A retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch, Mr. Punetha was recently appointed as Vigilance Commissioner. He had served as the Chief Secretary of the State Government, before which he was the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration. 

Mr. Punetha started his career as Sub-Collector of Rajampet in Kadapa district and worked in various capacities in key Departments. Officials and employees congratulated Mr. Punetha on his assumption of charge.

