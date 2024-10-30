GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anil Chandra Punetha takes charge as Andhra Pradesh Vigilance Commissioner

Officials and employees congratulated Anil Chandra Punetha on his assumption of charge

Published - October 30, 2024 02:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Anil Chandra Punetha. File

Anil Chandra Punetha. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Anil Chandra Punetha assumed charge as Andhra Pradesh Vigilance Commissioner at the Secretariat on Wednesday (October 30, 2024.) 

A retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch, Mr. Punetha was recently appointed as Vigilance Commissioner. He had served as the Chief Secretary of the State Government, before which he was the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration. 

Mr. Punetha started his career as Sub-Collector of Rajampet in Kadapa district and worked in various capacities in key Departments. Officials and employees congratulated Mr. Punetha on his assumption of charge.

Published - October 30, 2024 02:49 pm IST

Related Topics

Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.