Anil Chandra Punetha takes charge as Andhra Pradesh Vigilance Commissioner

Anil Chandra Punetha assumed charge as Andhra Pradesh Vigilance Commissioner at the Secretariat on Wednesday (October 30, 2024.)

A retired IAS officer of the 1984 batch, Mr. Punetha was recently appointed as Vigilance Commissioner. He had served as the Chief Secretary of the State Government, before which he was the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration.

Mr. Punetha started his career as Sub-Collector of Rajampet in Kadapa district and worked in various capacities in key Departments. Officials and employees congratulated Mr. Punetha on his assumption of charge.